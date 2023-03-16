 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon hints at keeping cap on weekly working hours below 60

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 14:10       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 15:21
Protesters raided a venue of a meeting presided over by Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik (center, front row) at Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Protesters raided a venue of a meeting presided over by Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik (center, front row) at Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol views a workweek of 60 hours or longer as "excessive," the presidential office said Thursday, adding that he has ordered for further adjustments to be made to the reform proposal.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor's plan unveiled earlier this month aimed to allow workers in South Korea to extend their working hours in a week to up to 69 hours in busy seasons.

The president expressed regrets over the plan drafted without an "adequate legal cap" over how long a worker could work during peak seasons, although the proposal is meant to force employers to compensate for overwork during down time, according to a spokesperson.

"Concerns have been raised about the government proposal that could turn a blind eye on the longer working hours of employees," the spokesperson said at a briefing Thursday.

Yoon's remark, delivered before he left for a summit in Tokyo on the same day, was widely viewed as his administration backtracking on the flexible workweek policy proposal after drawing ire from the public, in a country where stubbornly long working hours have long thrown cold water on workers wanting to start a family and raise children.

Additionally, younger people here are increasingly being left displeased over the hard-driving workplace culture that has long sustained the "Miracle on the Han River" -- a driver behind Korea's meteoric rise from the ashes of the Korean War.

Yoon reiterated his calls for the Labor Ministry to reflect the voices of millennials and Generation Z, or roughly those born since 1981.

Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik on Wednesday met labor union representatives for the younger generations to collect opinions, soon after Yoon's order to do so. Lee said he is "open to all possibilities" for changes in the proposal.

Koreans worked an average 1,915 hours a year per employee in 2021, 199 hours more than the average for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations. Working hours per year decreased by 127 over the span of 2017 to 2021 here, as the 52-hour workweek was introduced in 2018 with a cap on working hours per week.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114