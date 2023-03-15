 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Presidential office says working hour plan to be reviewed after hearing from public

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 10:39       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 10:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The presidential office said Wednesday that it would reset direction of the government's plan to raise the maximum number of hours that can be worked in a week in response to public response, especially workers in weaker bargaining positions.

The decision comes a week after the government announced on March 6 that it would revise the current 52-hour workweek to allow more flexibility in working hours.

“The core of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s labor market policy is to protect the rights and interests of the underprivileged workers, such as the MZ generation, workers not under a union group and those working in small-and-medium-sized businesses,” Yoon’s senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, Yoon ordered a reexamination of the proposal to revise the 52-hour workweek amid backlash that the revision has neglected to reflect the voices of younger workers.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114