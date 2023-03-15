Presidential office says working hour plan to be reviewed after hearing from public

The presidential office said Wednesday that it would reset direction of the government's plan to raise the maximum number of hours that can be worked in a week in response to public response, especially workers in weaker bargaining positions.

The decision comes a week after the government announced on March 6 that it would revise the current 52-hour workweek to allow more flexibility in working hours.

“The core of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s labor market policy is to protect the rights and interests of the underprivileged workers, such as the MZ generation, workers not under a union group and those working in small-and-medium-sized businesses,” Yoon’s senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, Yoon ordered a reexamination of the proposal to revise the 52-hour workweek amid backlash that the revision has neglected to reflect the voices of younger workers.