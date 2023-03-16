 Back To Top
Business

7 companies to recall over 8,800 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 10:33       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 10:33
Hyundai Motor Group’s headquarters in Yangjae, Seocho-gu, Seoul (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Co., BMW and five other companies will voluntarily recall over 8,800 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The seven firms, which also include Mercedes-Benz Korea, Jaguar-Land Rover Korea, GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, Suzuki and Bike Korea, are recalling 8,875 units of 27 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls are due to software problems with the electronic steering system in Hyundai's Avante N model, software problems in BMW's iX3 M Sport model's wireless charging system and the faulty rear camera system in the Cadillac XT5 imported by GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry added. (Yonhap)

