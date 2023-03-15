Hyundai Elevator joins bid for smart city project in Indonesia

Hyundai Elevator said Wednesday it is joining a government-led consortium to participate in bidding to win a megacity project in Indonesia, which ranges from construction to mobility and smart city solutions.

The consortium, named One Team Korea, is led by Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong, with a total of 22 companies joining across industries.

As part of the team, Hyundai Elevator said it has joined hands with its sister firm Hyundai Movex in a bid to offer its elevators as well as logistics and information technology solutions.

One of the key solutions is its open API or application programming interface, a cloud-based software interface that connects elevators with various devices, including robots and smartphones, for better operational efficiency.

Since its debut in March last year, its open API has been adopted by some 60 companies and organizations, the company said.

Hyundai Elevator has expanded its presence in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations market since its entry into Indonesia in 2013. Adding to the Indonesian project, the company is also joining a bid to supply smart city solutions to Saudi Arabis’s Neom City Project.