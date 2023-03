South Korean automaker Kia on Wednesday unveiled the official design of the Kia EV9, a large all-electric sport utility vehicle. Kia said it will release detailed information about the Kia EV9 later this month and debut the car at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show on March 31-April l9 at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province.

