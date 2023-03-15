 Back To Top
National

[Breaking] Helicopter crashes in Gangwon Province

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 10:22       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 12:14
A crashed helicopter in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province (Yonhap)
A crashed helicopter in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province (Yonhap)

A civilian helicopter crashed on a hillside in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, at 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday. There were two passengers inside, and both of them were found in cardiac arrest.

Police presume that the helicopter crashed after being caught on power cables while carrying a wire for the construction of a transmission tower. No secondary damage such as fire caused by the crash was detected.

Police and fire authorities are looking into the personal information of the two passengers and working to determine the exact cause of the accident.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
