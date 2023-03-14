[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ J-Hope hits Billboard Hot 100 at No. 60 with solo song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS got on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his solo digital single “On The Street with J. Cole” at No. 60. The single also was No. 2 on its top selling songs chart. This is the fourth time the artist made the main songs chart, following “Chicken Noodle Soup,” a Becky G collaboration from 2019, as well as “More” and “Arson,” double title tracks from his first solo album “Jack In The Box” from last year. “On The Street” notched top spot on the iTunes top songs chart in 80 regions upon release and set a record on Official Singles Top 100 in UK on Friday, debuting at No. 37, the highest spot for a K-pop solo musician. This replaced bandmate Jungkook’s Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right,” which peaked at No. 41. EXO’s Kai lands atop iTunes chart in 40 regions with 3rd solo EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Kai of EXO headed straight to the top of the iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions with his third solo EP “Rover.” The six-track mini album also swept a series of major music charts at home since its release on Monday. The album comes almost 1 1/2 years since his previous solo EP “Peaches.” Separately, EXO will greet its fans as a full group in Seoul on April 8-9 at fan meet event “EXO Clock.” It has been over four years since all eight members of the band gathered, as they completed military duties one by one. The fan meeting will celebrate the band’s 11th anniversary. The band will also host the event in Japan on the following week, meeting their fans for the first time in five years. NCT127 hits Billboard 200 at No. 13 with repack

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 notched No. 13 spot on Billboard 200 with “Ay-Yo,” tweeted the US magazine on Tuesday. “Ay-Yo” is a reissue of its fourth studio album “Two Baddies” that hit the chart at No. 3 in September last year, selling over a million copies in the first week. The two albums recorded 3.2 million in combined sales. The 15-track repackaged album is the nonet’s sixth entry on the main albums chart. In the meantime, three members of the NCT subunit – Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo – are preparing to release the first album as a trio. No specific date has been announced yet but label SM Entertainment confirmed last week that they will form the first subunit with fixed members under NCT. Monsta X’s Minhyuk to enlist next month

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)