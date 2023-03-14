 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG CNS, SAP join hands for enterprise software innovation

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 16:01
CEO of LG CNS Hyun Shin-gyoon (right) and CEO of SAP Christian Klein pose for a photo during an MOU signing ceremony held in Walldorf, Germany, on March 10. (LG CNS)
CEO of LG CNS Hyun Shin-gyoon (right) and CEO of SAP Christian Klein pose for a photo during an MOU signing ceremony held in Walldorf, Germany, on March 10. (LG CNS)

South Korea’s IT solutions provider LG CNS said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SAP, the German software giant, to bolster their strategic partnership in building next-generation enterprise resource planning, or ERP, solutions.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at SAP’s headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, on March 10, with LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon and SAP CEO Christian Klein in attendance.

Under the MOU, the two companies agreed to develop and operate new ERP systems specifically designed for Korean corporate clients that are based on SAP’s own ERP software, called “S/4HANA.”

LG CNS will develop cloud-based ERP systems and combine advanced technologies such as application modernization and artificial intelligence to ensure stable operation.

Starting with LG companies, the company said it plans to diversify the clientele of the new solutions, both at home and abroad.

“This is a great opportunity for our company to raise next-generation ERP capabilities to the global level and for SAP to expand customer networks in the Korean market,” Hyun, the LG CNS CEO, said.

“We will work together to support the digital transformation of our corporate clients.”



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114