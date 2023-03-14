 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SPC Group names ex-Hotel Shilla exec as new PR chief

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 14:49       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 14:49
SPC Group's new communications director, Ha Joo-ho (SPC Group)
SPC Group's new communications director, Ha Joo-ho (SPC Group)

South Korean food and bakery giant SPC Group said Monday it has appointed Ha Joo-ho, former communications director of Hotel Shilla, as its new communications chief.

Ha is a communications veteran who spent most of his career at Samsung companies. The 59-year-old graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in journalism. After joining Samsung Life Insurance in 1989, he served in diverse communications positions at Samsung’s key affiliates, including Samsung Group. He was promoted to executive vice president of Hotel Shilla, the luxury hotel chain affiliated with Samsung, in 2016.

At SPC, Ha will oversee the public relations business across SPC brands, including Paris Baguette and Samlip. The group also operates franchise businesses for international brands like Shake Shack and Baskin Robbins.

Meanwhile, his predecessor, Kim Beom-seong, has been reassigned to lead a strategic division handling labor-management relations as well as environmental, social and governance efforts.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114