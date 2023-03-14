SPC Group names ex-Hotel Shilla exec as new PR chief

South Korean food and bakery giant SPC Group said Monday it has appointed Ha Joo-ho, former communications director of Hotel Shilla, as its new communications chief.

Ha is a communications veteran who spent most of his career at Samsung companies. The 59-year-old graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in journalism. After joining Samsung Life Insurance in 1989, he served in diverse communications positions at Samsung’s key affiliates, including Samsung Group. He was promoted to executive vice president of Hotel Shilla, the luxury hotel chain affiliated with Samsung, in 2016.

At SPC, Ha will oversee the public relations business across SPC brands, including Paris Baguette and Samlip. The group also operates franchise businesses for international brands like Shake Shack and Baskin Robbins.

Meanwhile, his predecessor, Kim Beom-seong, has been reassigned to lead a strategic division handling labor-management relations as well as environmental, social and governance efforts.