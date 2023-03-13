I’m not taking a dime of that money: WWII forced labor victim

Yang Keum-duk, a wartime forced labor victim, appears at the plenary session of the National Assembly parliamentary committee on Monday. (Yonhap)

A South Korean victim who was forced to work at a Japanese plant during World War II said Monday she would refuse to accept locally funded compensation as proposed by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Testifying before the National Assembly foreign affairs committee, Yang Keum-duk, who was conscripted in her early teenage years to work at a plant in Japan’s Nagoya, said she would “never accept” South Korean money as compensation.

“I would rather starve to death than receive that money,” she told lawmakers.

“I was told because I was a bright student, I would be going to Japan to study at a middle school. Instead I was worked to the bone. Then now you are saying that they (Japanese employers) won't compensate me. I can’t accept it.”

She went on, “I’m nearly ninety-five years old. I’m going to say it like it is. I want to tell the president to step down. I pay my taxes and I’m a citizen here but no one has made things right for me. If my country can’t, then who will?

Yang appeared before a half-full plenary session of the Assembly’s foreign affairs committee that was convened by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea member lawmakers of the committee without the consent of their ruling People Power Party peers.

As the session wasn’t agreed upon, it was presided over by Democratic Party executive secretary Rep. Lee Jae-jung instead of Rep. Kim Tae-ho, the committee’s chair.

Rep. Tae Yong-ho, the ruling party executive secretary of the committee, said that the session on Japan’s forced wartime labor and the administration plan to compensate the victims “could wait” until after Yoon’s summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later this week.

“The Democratic Party opened a session of the foreign affairs committee in the absence of the ruling party as well as the committee’s chair. This is utter disregard for parliamentary practices,” the ruling party member lawmakers of the foreign affairs committee said in a statement.

Yoon’s forced labor plan faces continued resistance from the Democratic Party, which has called it a form of “diplomatic surrender” and a “humiliation.”

Over the weekend, Democratic Party leaders including Chairperson Rep. Lee Jae-myung took part in rallies decrying the proposed plan and are now pushing for a resolution calling for its immediate withdrawal.