Paris Opera Ballet announces its first Black 'etoile' in Seoul

The Paris Opera Ballet has appointed Guillaume Diop to its highest “etoile” title, marking the first time a black dancer has reached the top rank of honor reserved for just a handful of dancers in the company's 354-year history.

"In the life of the dancers at the Paris Opera Ballet, there is a rare and collective moment which we share with the public at the end of the performance,” said director Jose Martinez in making the announcement on stage after Diop’s performance as the lead in “Giselle” at the LG Arts Center in Seoul, on Saturday afternoon.

“It is the realization of a dream -- the nomination of a star dancer. I have the greatest pleasure of appointing Guillaume Diop as star dancer,” Martinez said, adding that the promotion was made in agreement with Alexander Neef, director general of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The 23-year-old dancer joined the Korea tour as Albrecht when the troupe's etoile dancer Hugo Marchand sustained an injury before the company departed for Korea.