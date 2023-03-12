Four top classical musicians to showcase duo dynamism

Four top classical musicians, including recent international competition winners Yang In-mo and Choi Ha-young, will showcase their virtuosity and harmony as a duo.

Yang In-mo, 28, the double winner of two prestigious competitions, and Kim Da-sol, also with an impressive track record, join forces to perform Webern’s Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 7, Brahms’ Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Major, Op. 78, Furrer’s Lied for Violin and Piano (1993) and Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Major, Op. 78.

Yang won last year’s International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition as the first Korean winner and the 2015 Paganini Competition at the age of 19, which was the first time the jury awarded that prize since 2006.

The concert will mark Yang's first recital after winning the competition last year.

Kim Da-sol, 34, has his own impressive track record, winning the Nagoya International Music Competition at the age of 16 in 2006 and the second prize winner of the International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna in 2021, which he shared with Austrian pianist Philipp Scheucher.

The Yang and Kim duo recital will take place on April 7 at Seoul Arts Center.