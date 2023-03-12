 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Pasifik chief named goodwill ambassador for World Scout Jamboree

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 12, 2023 - 15:56       Updated : Mar 12, 2023 - 15:56
Pasifik Korea chairman Lee Kwang-yeon (right) and North Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Kwan-young pose for a photo after the ambassador appointment ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 SaeManGeum in Seoul, March 6. (North Jeolla Province)
Pasifik Korea chairman Lee Kwang-yeon (right) and North Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Kwan-young pose for a photo after the ambassador appointment ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 SaeManGeum in Seoul, March 6. (North Jeolla Province)

North Jeolla Province said Sunday it has appointed Lee Kwang-yeon, chairman of Pasifik Korea, a halal certification agency, as a goodwill ambassador for the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 SaeManGeum.

The SaeManGeum World Scout Jamboree, the world's largest youth camp for youth engagement, will be held this year in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, from Aug. 1 to 12, where 43,000 youths from 170 countries will flock together.

World Scout Jamboree aims to contribute to world peace as a global citizen by realizing the Jamboree spirit such as mental and physical training, camping life and the exchange of culture and friendship through various programs.

Pasifik Korea is the only halal certification agency approved by the Office of Halal at the Ministry of Religion of Indonesia. Lee, the chairman, said he aims to build a halal ecosystem in partnership with the provincial government.

Lee added he would make efforts to deliver the true meaning of halal by arranging convenient facilities for food provision, toilets, prayer rooms and medical care during the upcoming Jamboree, which many Muslim youths are expected to attend.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114