Pasifik chief named goodwill ambassador for World Scout Jamboree

Pasifik Korea chairman Lee Kwang-yeon (right) and North Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Kwan-young pose for a photo after the ambassador appointment ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 SaeManGeum in Seoul, March 6. (North Jeolla Province)

North Jeolla Province said Sunday it has appointed Lee Kwang-yeon, chairman of Pasifik Korea, a halal certification agency, as a goodwill ambassador for the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 SaeManGeum.

The SaeManGeum World Scout Jamboree, the world's largest youth camp for youth engagement, will be held this year in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, from Aug. 1 to 12, where 43,000 youths from 170 countries will flock together.

World Scout Jamboree aims to contribute to world peace as a global citizen by realizing the Jamboree spirit such as mental and physical training, camping life and the exchange of culture and friendship through various programs.

Pasifik Korea is the only halal certification agency approved by the Office of Halal at the Ministry of Religion of Indonesia. Lee, the chairman, said he aims to build a halal ecosystem in partnership with the provincial government.

Lee added he would make efforts to deliver the true meaning of halal by arranging convenient facilities for food provision, toilets, prayer rooms and medical care during the upcoming Jamboree, which many Muslim youths are expected to attend.