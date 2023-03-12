Biden invites Yoon to lead session at Democracy Summit

US President Joe Biden has invited Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to lead one of the plenary sessions at the upcoming second Summit for Democracy, the presidential office said Sunday.

The invitation was sent to Yoon on Feb. 23, asking him to lead one of the five plenary sessions scheduled for March 29. The sessions will serve as the launch of the summit and provide a platform for "candid conversations about democracy's power and potential around the world.”

Biden expressed gratitude to Yoon for hosting a minister-level, regional session on March 30 with representatives from across government, civil society and the private sector "to discuss how we can address the challenges and progress in uprooting corruption."

“In March, and in the years ahead, I look forward to working with you to continue advancing human dignity, unleashing human potential, and delivering peace and prosperity for all of our people,” the US president said through the invitation.

The second Summit for Democracy will be held online, from March 29 to 30, co-hosted by South Korea, the US, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and the Republic of Zambia. The first Summit took place from Dec. 9 to 10, 2021, and was attended by more than 100 leaders of countries worldwide.