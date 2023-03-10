218 passengers evacuated after live bullet found in Korean Air plane

Airport police said they evacuated 218 passengers and 12 crew members from a Korean Air plane after a suspicious item reported to be a live bullet was found on the plane as it was ready for departure early Friday morning. No injuries were reported as everyone disembarked.

Korean Air flight KE621 was scheduled to depart from Incheon to Manila, the Philippines, at around 7:45 a.m., but a report was filed with emergency response officials that a live bullet had been found on the plane.

At around 8:05 a.m., police received a report that a passenger found the bullet lying under a seat and immediately alerted a flight attendant.

Police said a counterterrorism police unit and explosive military disposal team were searching the aircraft. The unit plans to conduct further investigations into how the prohibited item was brought onto the plane.

Possession of firearms is prohibited by law in Korea, apart from licensed sporting and hunting guns, which must be stored at a police station.