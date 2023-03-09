 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

JB rejects activist fund’s request for dividend expansion

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 16:30       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 16:30

JB Financial Group headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (JB Financial Group)

South Korea’s JB Financial Group said Thursday that it is against activist fund Align Partners’ demand for dividend expansion.

Align Partners, which holds a 14 percent stake in JB, is the financial firm's second-largest shareholder.

“In order to boost shareholder benefits in a sustainable way, excessive dividend expansion could hurt corporate value as well as shareholder interests,” JB said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes after Align Partners submitted a shareholder proposal last month to call for a raise in dividends payouts, citing JB’s upbeat performance last year. JB posted a net profit of 601 billion won ($455 million) last year, more than double that of 2018's 243.1 billion won.

It offered a cash dividend of 900 won per share, which increases the annual dividend payout ratio to 33 percent.

This proposal is 6 percentage points higher than JB’s earlier proposal of 27 percent, or 715 won per share.

JB added it is rejecting Align Partners’ request to appoint Kim Ki-seok, CEO of crowdfunding platform Crowdy, as a new outside director.

"Currently, outside directors are recommended through an independent executive candidate recommendation committee and should undergo a thorough and transparent review process,” the statement said.

“Because the proposed candidate did not go through a sufficient review process, it is difficult to evaluate his expertise and independency.”

JB said the financial decision on both issues will be made during the upcoming general meeting slated for March 30.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114