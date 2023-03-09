Sulwhasoo partners with the Met to promote K-culture

A promotional image for Sulwhasoo's partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (Amorepacific)

South Korean beauty giant Amorepacific's luxury skin care subsidiary Sulwhasoo said Thursday it signed a partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a bid to conduct various collaborative works with the New York-based art museum, including the preservation of Korean cultural artifacts.

Sulwhasoo, which has been promoting traditional Korean art and craftsmen through its exhibition series, will be working with the Met for a year starting this March.

Throughout the year, Sulhwasoo will work with major Met communities -- including expert women collectors, connoisseurs, the artist-supported Women and the Critical Eye series and the philanthropic community Apollo Circle -- to preserve diverse cultural artifacts with a focus on Korean artifacts. The collaboration will focus on reinterpreting the cultural artifacts for further use in the modern age.

"The inheritance and modern reinterpretation of (cultural) heritages are the driving force behind Sulwhasoo today and the value that Sulwhasoo aims to protect for years to come," said Jeong Ga-yoon, a managing director at Sulwhasoo.

"With K-culture receiving a lot of attention lately, we hope that this partnership will help Sulwhasoo, a global luxury beauty brand, to be able to reach and connect to our consumers around the world," Jeong added.

Sulwhasoo also said it will be celebrating its partnership with an event scheduled to be held at the Met on March 29.

The event will bring together representatives of the Korean Wave, including Sulwhasoo's global ambassador Rose from Blackpink; one of New York's most highly regarded Korean restaurants Atomix; and Ambiguous Dance Company, a Korean dance group.

"Through this partnership, Sulwhasoo will participate in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's programs and events and collaborate in various ways," said Max Hollein, a director at the Met.

"We greatly thank Sulwhasoo for empathizing with our mission to connect people with art and preserve cultural heritage," he said.