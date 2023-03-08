Jongmyo Jeryeak to be performed nationwide and in Hungary, Poland

The National Gugak Center is scheduled to go on a nationwide tour to perform Jongmyo Jeryeak, which is royal ancestral ritual music featured at Jongmyo Shrine. The tour will be followed by an overseas tour later in the year.

The tour will start at Sejong Art Center in Yeongi-gun, Sejong City on Saturday. It will then be performed at Yeak-dang in the National Gugak Center in Seoul from June 14-16, followed by performances at the Daejeon Municipal Yeonjeong Korean Traditional Music Center on July 7. It will also be performed at the Ulsan Culture and Arts Center on July 15 and the Daegu Opera House from Sept. 1-2.

This is the first nationwide tour by National Gugak Center performing Jongmyo Jeryeak.

The large-scale 90-minute performance will feature 54 musicians and 18 dancers performing on stage.

To help audiences better understand Jongmyo Jeryeak and its artistry, National Gugak Center chief Kim Young-woon will provide commentary throughout the performance.