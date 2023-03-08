Samsung CEOs to discuss inclusivity with female employees

Celebrating International Women’s Day this week, Samsung Electronics’ top brass will hold luncheon talks with female executives to discuss woman’s leadership in the workplace, the tech giant said Wednesday.

Its Co-CEOs Han Jong-hee, the mobile device and home appliance business chief, and Kyung Kye-hyun, who handles the semiconductor business division, will attend the event dubbed “One Table,” slated for Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to improve gender equality and related corporate systems that align with the company’s renewed vision for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Samsung said opinions and ideas shared during the meeting will be delivered to the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Secretariat to be integrated into operational management.

In his message to mark International Women’s Day, Han reaffirmed the importance of inclusivity at the workplace.

“We will ramp up efforts to create an organizational culture where all employees from various backgrounds feel that they’re part of the organization,” he said.

He also renewed his commitment to supporting employees to “fully unleash their potential through equal opportunity.”

Aside from the upcoming meeting at home, Samsung’s regional offices around the world are also holding meetings with female employees, seminars with external experts, and panel discussions, in addition to offering vacations for female employees during the week of International Women’s Day, Samsung said.