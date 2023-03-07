Corporate Korea sees momentum in reviving ailing Japan business

Amid the budding efforts to patch up the rocky relationship between South Korea and Japan, Korea’s big companies are expected to see momentum grow for the revival of their ailing Japan business.
Japan has long remained a “grave” of Korean companies, even for the most successful ones like Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, because consumers there prefer to choose local brands like Sony and Toyota, the archrivals of Korean brands in almost sectors globally.
Over the past years, in particular, diplomatic tensions further escalated between the neighboring countries, allowing little room for Korean companies to seek a turnaround in Japan.
But experts say a wind of change is blowing, even though it is in the very nascent stage, as reconciliatory efforts are being made to mend the bilateral ties between the two governments.
Samsung
Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker by shipment, has struggled to gain presence in Japan for years, even to the extent that it ditched its corporate name from its Galaxy smartphones sold in Japan in 2015. Since then it had promoted its phones under Galaxy Mobile for years.
But the tech giant decided to bring back the Samsung name late last month, changing all the branding labels of its official site and social media accounts for Japan and in local offline stores there.
“The Galaxy brand has gained more awareness in Japan than it had in the past. And it is our global strategy to promote the products with our corporate brand, so (the change in Japan) is part of our efforts to align the marketing strategy with our global business," a Samsung official told The Korea Herald, while stressing that their change came before the governments' settlement announcement over the forced labor feud on Monday.
Under the new branding strategy, the Samsung logo is expected to be engraved on devices of the new smartphone lineup Galaxy S23 to be launched in Japan in April.
Explaining how Samsung's market share has been growing over the past years, the official added that improvement in product performance and introduction of a different form factor model -- Galaxy Fold 4 -- appears to have attracted Japanese customers.
The strategic shift comes after its market share in the Japanese smartphone market almost doubled to 10.5 percent last year from 2017. Last year, Samsung sold the most number of smartphones -- 259.7 million units -- in the world, accounting for 21.7 percent of annual sales.
Its archrival Apple still remained a dominant market leader in Japan with a whopping 56.1 percent market share.
"The latest agreement of the two governments would likely bring positive momentum for Korean companies, as Korean culture is already well-received in the Japan," said Hwang Yong-sik, professor of Business Administration at Sejong University.
"When the diplomatic dispute is resolved, it will positively affect the reputation of Korean companies to Japanese consumers, who are already open to Korean culture," Hwang said.
Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Group, which withdrew from the Japanese car market in 2009, has been hinting at a grand comeback to the market since last year.
“For the last 12 years, we have mulled over (ways to foray into Japan again,)” said Chang Jae-hoon, CEO of Hyundai Motor Group, during a press conference held in Tokyo, on Feb. 8, 2022. “The Japanese market gives us opportunities to learn and overcome challenges.”
The carmaker’s key strategy is to offer advanced form of clean car lineups including hydrogen-powered Nexo and electrified sport utility vehicle Ioniq 5 in Japan, which is transitioning from gasoline vehicles to battery-powered ones.
“We are making efforts to expand presence in the niche market of battery EVs in Japan, a latecomer to transport electrification with launches of hybrid EVs,” said an official from Hyundai Motor Group.
“Hyundai is already showing progress in the EV market,” the official added, citing the company's win of the best import car of the year award in Japan last year. It was the first time a South Korean automaker has made it onto the Japan Car of the Year Award list.
As of last year, Hyundai’s market share in the rival country came to 1.16 percent after selling a total of 526 units of Nexo and Ioniq 5. Among the imported car brands, it took up 3.66 percent in the market.
“We are pushing online sales, targeting digital-savvy customers, and the younger generation who prefer e-commerce than visiting brick-and-mortar stores,” said the official, adding that it would be a cost-effective strategy than operating a full-fledged business there.
The carmaker offers payment and shipment services through their website and mobile app. It also set up the Hyundai Customer Experience Center Yokohama and caters its EV lineups to customers.
In partnership with a local peer-to-peer company, it has introduced a car-sharing service for Nexo and Ioniq 5 as well.
Experts say there is a 50:50 chance that the slow thaw in Korea-Japan relations might allow the carmaker to expand footing in the impregnable country.
“When it comes to Japanese car market, it has been either local brands or luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Improving ties with Japan might offer some room for Hyundai’s business expansion,” said Choi Young-suk, a car engineering professor at Sunmoon University.
“But the company needs to diversify EV models -- preferably those smaller than Ioniq 5, which is still too large to be on the road in Japan.”
Following Nexo and Ioniq 5, the carmaker is reportedly mulling over the launch of an electrified version of the small-sized SUV Kona, sources said.
Before resuming passenger car sales, Hyundai’s market share of commercial vehicles came to 0.01 percent among imported car brands in Japan from 2019 to 2021, according to data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association. It recorded 0.04 percent and 0 percent in the market in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
It made a foray into the Japanese market in 2001, when the Korean drama “Winter Sonata” garnered huge traction there. Its annual sales once reached the all-time high of 2,524 units in 2004.