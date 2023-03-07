Corporate Korea sees momentum in reviving ailing Japan business

Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon poses with the new Galaxy smartphone at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. (Samsung Electronics)

Amid the budding efforts to patch up the rocky relationship between South Korea and Japan, Korea’s big companies are expected to see momentum grow for the revival of their ailing Japan business.

Japan has long remained a “grave” of Korean companies, even for the most successful ones like Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, because consumers there prefer to choose local brands like Sony and Toyota, the archrivals of Korean brands in almost sectors globally.

Over the past years, in particular, diplomatic tensions further escalated between the neighboring countries, allowing little room for Korean companies to seek a turnaround in Japan.

But experts say a wind of change is blowing, even though it is in the very nascent stage, as reconciliatory efforts are being made to mend the bilateral ties between the two governments.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker by shipment, has struggled to gain presence in Japan for years, even to the extent that it ditched its corporate name from its Galaxy smartphones sold in Japan in 2015. Since then it had promoted its phones under Galaxy Mobile for years.

But the tech giant decided to bring back the Samsung name late last month, changing all the branding labels of its official site and social media accounts for Japan and in local offline stores there.

“The Galaxy brand has gained more awareness in Japan than it had in the past. And it is our global strategy to promote the products with our corporate brand, so (the change in Japan) is part of our efforts to align the marketing strategy with our global business," a Samsung official told The Korea Herald, while stressing that their change came before the governments' settlement announcement over the forced labor feud on Monday.

Under the new branding strategy, the Samsung logo is expected to be engraved on devices of the new smartphone lineup Galaxy S23 to be launched in Japan in April.

Explaining how Samsung's market share has been growing over the past years, the official added that improvement in product performance and introduction of a different form factor model -- Galaxy Fold 4 -- appears to have attracted Japanese customers.

The strategic shift comes after its market share in the Japanese smartphone market almost doubled to 10.5 percent last year from 2017. Last year, Samsung sold the most number of smartphones -- 259.7 million units -- in the world, accounting for 21.7 percent of annual sales.

Its archrival Apple still remained a dominant market leader in Japan with a whopping 56.1 percent market share.

"The latest agreement of the two governments would likely bring positive momentum for Korean companies, as Korean culture is already well-received in the Japan," said Hwang Yong-sik, professor of Business Administration at Sejong University.

"When the diplomatic dispute is resolved, it will positively affect the reputation of Korean companies to Japanese consumers, who are already open to Korean culture," Hwang said.

Hyundai Motor