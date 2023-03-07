 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Kona Electric unveiled

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 15:33       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 15:33
(Hyundai Motor Group)
(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday premiered the all-new Kona Electric, the automaker's latest addition to its expanding portfolio of all-battery electric vehicles, in a video on its YouTube channel. According to the carmaker, the latest EV can drive 410 kilometers or more on a single charge, the longest driving length among EVs in the same classification. Hyundai Motor plans to present the all-new Kona Electric for the first time in an offline setting at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show scheduled to begin at the end of March.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
