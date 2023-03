Alpha Motor Corporation, a US electric vehicle developer, will make its debut at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show, which runs from March 30 to April 9 at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province, the event organizers said Tuesday. Established in 2020 in California by a group of automotive, IT and financial experts led by Korean-Americans, Alpha Motor will unveil its EV pickup trucks Wolf and Wolf Plus at the event.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com