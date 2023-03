SK Telecom said Tuesday that it has teamed up with Neubility, a delivery robot developer, and SK Shieldus, a security services firm, to develop artificial intelligence-based self-driving patrol robots. The telecom giant said the robots are equipped with camera-based solutions instead of high-priced LiDAR sensors. The three companies agreed to sign a deal for the commercialization of the robots in the second quarter, with an aim to make their market debut later this year.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com