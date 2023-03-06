Creative team of 'The Phantom of the Opera' talks about much-anticipated return

(From left) S&CO CEO Danny Sihn, Rainer Fried, the associate director of the international tour production of "The Phantom of the Opera" and Denny Berry, associate choreographer. (S&CO)

The musical “The Phantom of the Opera” will kick off in Busan in March, a significant event on many levels. Not only is it the third Korean production of the iconic musical that took the local musical industry by storm with its debut in 2001, it is returning to Korea after 13 years.

Danny Sihn, CEO and producer of S&CO, told reporters during a press conference on Monday that the latest production is focused on preserving the original vision of the 35-year-old musical created by legendary composer and playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, while delivering the story smoothly through the Korean language.

“For the productions in 2001 and 2009, there were some circumstances in which we couldn’t do everything we wanted to in terms of translation,” Sihn said.

The circumstances, he added, stemmed from the efforts to keep true to the original production and the result was a somewhat unnatural translation. “This time, we improved the translation, tailoring it to Korean actors and culture. If you saw (the musical) in 2009, you might see many changes (in the translation),” he said.

The casting process also was a new experience to the production team including, Rainer Fried, the associate director of the musical's international tour production, and Denny Berry, the associate choreographer.

The casting took place entirely through the internet, which was initially nerve-racking, Fried recalled. After meeting the cast, Fried’s concerns turned into the excitement of working with different actors from diverse backgrounds. “I found (working with multiple actors for one role) much easier than I feared. They are incredibly supportive of each other,” he added.

The third local production features a total of four Phantoms -- the headlining actor Cho Seung-woo, the musical actor Jeon Dong-suk and baritone Julian Kim as the Phantom for performances in Korea’s second-largest city from March 25 to June 18, after which the musical actor Choi Jae-rim will join in for the Seoul performances from July 14 to Nov. 17. Sohn Ji-soo and Song Eun-hye will play the role of Christine.