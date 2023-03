Samsung Electronics said Monday it showcased an outdoor advertisement for its upcoming 2023 TV lineup, including its Neo QLED 8K TV, at Piccadilly Circus, London, on Thursday. The ad highlighted the new Neo QLED TV's bright and colorful picture quality, as well as its impressive sound features. Samsung will roll out the 2023 TV products both in Korea and abroad starting March 9.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com