[From the Scene] Viewing Changgyeonggung the way it was

Visitors stop to listen to the guide in front of the hall Myeongjeongjeon at Changgyeonggung during a special tour of the palace on Sunday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

A special tour of the palace Changgyeonggung's architecture and history has returned with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Launched in 2018, the 90-minute tour comparing the present day palace with the one depicted in Donggwoldo, a palace map painted sometime between 1826 and 1831, is led by a cultural heritage curator. The participants are given pamphlets with a scaled down version of the old map.

This year’s tour, the first since the pandemic, began 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Okcheongyo bridge, which served as a symbolic entry courtyard in front of the Honghwamun gate.

"Studies indicate that more than three copies (of Donggwoldo) were initially produced, but only two of them remain today," said Ji Seong-kyun, a heritage commentator, at the start of the tour. Ji added that the two, of the same size but with minor differences, are available for viewing at the Korea University and Donga University museums.