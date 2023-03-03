[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to hold concert next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet will hold its fourth standalone concert in Seoul on April 1-2, label SM Entertainment announced Friday. It has been almost 3 1/2 years since its last concert in Korea and the show “R to V” will be livestreamed on Beyond Live for fans around the world. Meanwhile, the group is set to perform at Primavera Sound 2023 in June. It is the only K-pop band to be invited to the Spanish music festival and will go live in Barcelona on June 1 and in Madrid on June 8. This year’s lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Rosalia and Blur. The quintet’s most recent album was EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 -- Birthday” from November last year. The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions and became its first million-seller. WJSN reorganizes into eight-member act: report

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



WJSN will carry on as a eight-member group from now on, according to a local media report Friday. WJSN will carry on as a eight-member group from now on, according to a local media report Friday. The group started with 12 members in 2016 putting out first EP “Would You Like?” and Yeonjung joined moths later. But only eight members renewed their contracts with agency Starship Entertainment this year. The agency confirmed the news following the report. Luda and Dawon decided not to do so after careful considerations, added the company. Contracts with three Chinese members, Xuanyi, Chengxiao and Meiqi, who were part of the group WJSN under Yuehua Entertainment, expired. They have suspended activities in Korea since the second half of 2018 and have been active in China. Dawon wrote on her SNS thanking fans and staff, and Exy added her comment expressing her love for the former bandmates. Le Sserafim’s 2nd EP sells over 1m copies

(Credit: Source Music)

Sales of Le Sserafim's second EP have surpassed 1.03 million copies, according to a local tally released Thursday. It is the first million-seller for the group that debuted less than a year ago. EP “Antifragile” recorded first-week sales of 630,000 copies and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 14 in November last year. The group made its first entry on the chart in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group. Lead track of the same title is on Billboard’s Global excluding the US and Global 200 for 19th week, at No. 63 and No. 108, respectively. The song also earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for amassing 50 million streams in the country. In the meantime, the quintet logged 600 million streams on Spotify, said agency Source Music on Thursday. NCT’s Yuta cast as lead in Japan drama

(Credit: SM Entertainment)