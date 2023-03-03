[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to hold concert next month

Red Velvet will hold its fourth standalone concert in Seoul on April 1-2, label SM Entertainment announced Friday.
It has been almost 3 1/2 years since its last concert in Korea and the show “R to V” will be livestreamed on Beyond Live for fans around the world.
Meanwhile, the group is set to perform at Primavera Sound 2023 in June. It is the only K-pop band to be invited to the Spanish music festival and will go live in Barcelona on June 1 and in Madrid on June 8. This year’s lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Rosalia and Blur.
The quintet’s most recent album was EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 -- Birthday” from November last year. The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions and became its first million-seller.
WJSN reorganizes into eight-member act: report
The group started with 12 members in 2016 putting out first EP “Would You Like?” and Yeonjung joined moths later. But only eight members renewed their contracts with agency Starship Entertainment this year. The agency confirmed the news following the report.
Luda and Dawon decided not to do so after careful considerations, added the company.
Contracts with three Chinese members, Xuanyi, Chengxiao and Meiqi, who were part of the group WJSN under Yuehua Entertainment, expired. They have suspended activities in Korea since the second half of 2018 and have been active in China.
Dawon wrote on her SNS thanking fans and staff, and Exy added her comment expressing her love for the former bandmates.
Le Sserafim’s 2nd EP sells over 1m copies
Sales of Le Sserafim's second EP have surpassed 1.03 million copies, according to a local tally released Thursday.
It is the first million-seller for the group that debuted less than a year ago. EP “Antifragile” recorded first-week sales of 630,000 copies and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 14 in November last year. The group made its first entry on the chart in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group.
Lead track of the same title is on Billboard’s Global excluding the US and Global 200 for 19th week, at No. 63 and No. 108, respectively. The song also earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for amassing 50 million streams in the country.
In the meantime, the quintet logged 600 million streams on Spotify, said agency Source Music on Thursday.
NCT’s Yuta cast as lead in Japan drama
Yuta of NCT will star in a Japanese television drama, label SM Entertainment said Friday.
He is cast as the main character in TV Tokyo’s “Play It Cool, Guys” that starts airing on April 14. He will play a college student with an unexpected charm in the drama adaptation of a hit animation.
The idol branched into acting last year, taking a role in movie “High ＆ Low The Worst X.”
Meanwhile, NCT127, a nine-member subunit to which Yuta belongs, appeared in NHK’s live music show “Venue 101” last week and performed “Ay-Yo.”
The album is a reissue of fourth studio album “Two Baddies,” and the combined sales of the two albums surpassed 3.2 million copies.
By Hwang You-mee