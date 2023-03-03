Competition heats up for first Hyundai factory job openings in decade

Tens of thousands of job seekers have flocked to the Hyundai Motor Group website after the carmaker announced it would recruit production line workers for the first time in a decade, the company said Friday.

More than 30,000 people visited the carmaker's recruitment page on the first day of applications on Thursday, causing a server slowdown throughout the day, according to the company. On Friday, it took more than 20 minutes to load the webpage when The Korea Herald tried to access it around 10 a.m.

Hyundai plans to hire 400 production line workers in July. This is the first such recruitment since 2013, when the auto firm hired around 100 factory employees.

The deadline for applications is March 12.

The recruitment drive drew keen attention on workplace community app Blind, which allows users to post anonymously, with many asking whether they should consider applying.

One post showed a person who claimed to be working at a production line for Samsung Electronics asking for advice in changing jobs to Hyundai.

Another alleged Samsung employee opened a poll on whether to switch to Hyundai or to keep their job. As of 2 p.m., of the 103 respondents, 71 recommended getting a job at the car manufacturing factory.

In another post, a public servant wrote that working for the Hyundai factory would be better than working as a sixth- or seventh-level public official because it pays more and ensures job security. There are nine levels of government employees, with the first level being the highest ranked.

Hyundai’s average annual salary in 2021 was 96 million won ($73,500). After reaching the retirement age at 60 years old, employees can work part-time for a year longer.

“Our company focuses on providing improved workplace welfare. Most of the employees get to be promoted as executive managers (compared to other large companies),” said an official from Hyundai Motor Group.

The job posting created so much buzz online that job prep guides for Hyundai Motor Group was ranked as one of the bestselling prep guides at Kyobo Book’s online store, as of 11 a.m.

Some users on Blind coined the term "kingsanjik," which roughly translates to “King of the factory worker," referring to the company's attractive working conditions.

“As the leading auto giant here, it is considered to pay the top salary among manual labor jobs. With the stellar performance of the company, production line workers can receive a lumpsum of incentives as well,” said an industry insider on condition of anonymity.

After logging a record-high 9.8 trillion won in operating income last year, Hyundai employees were each rewarded a cash bonus of 4 million won and 10 company shares.

More than 100,000 applicants are expected to turn in their resumes for the Hyundai jobs, industry insiders said. The competition will likely be more intense than when its smaller affiliate, Kia, launched its recruitment for 100 factory jobs last year. A total 49,432 people applied, according to Kia.

Hyundai plans to hire an additional 300 factory workers next year.