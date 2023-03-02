 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares rise on China recovery hope

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 16:18       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 16:18
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as data suggesting China's economic recovery from the COVID-19-driven slowdown helped spur investor appetite for risky assets. The local currency rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 15 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,427.85. Trading volume was moderate at 422.3 million shares worth 9.48 trillion won ($7.3 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 495 to 389.

"The January manufacturing data in China came as a surprise, which gave a boost to the anticipation over an economic recovery in China following its COVID-19 reopenings," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.

But selling pressure is still strong on worries that the US Federal Reserve will likely stick to its aggressive interest rate hikes for some time, Han said.

Data released Wednesday showed that the manufacturing activity in Asia's largest economy posted its highest improvement in more than a decade in February, with the services sector also showing a strong performance.

China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, reopened the economy in November last year in an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Seoul, blue chip steelmakers and energy companies led the KOSPI's gain.

Steel giant Posco Holdings shot up 5.87 percent to 337,000 won on growing expectations it will benefit from China's COVID-19 reopening. Top refiner SK Innovation spiked 6.93 percent to 160,500 won.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent to 60,800 won, and No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 2.29 percent to 535,000 won.

IT firms lost ground. Internet portal provider Naver dropped 1.2 percent to 206,000 won, and platform giant Kakao fell 1.92 percent to 61,200 won.

The local currency ended at 1,315.6 won against the US dollar, up 7 won from Tuesday's close.

Local financial markets were closed Wednesday for the March 1 Independence Movement holiday, marking a 1919 uprising against Japan's colonial rule. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114