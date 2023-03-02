S. Korea discloses special forces drills with US in warning to N.Korea

South Korea`s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (3rd from Left) meets South Korean and US special operation forces participating in the month-long Exercise Teak Knife inside of the US` AC-130J Ghostrider gunship on Feb. 27. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The South Korean military on Thursday disclosed that South Korean and US special operations forces have staged monthlong “Teak Knife” military exercises since early February, practicing infiltration and precision strikes on key targets in North Korea, in an apparent warning message to North Korea.

The rare disclosure came as South Korea and the US are scheduled to conduct annual, large-scale military exercises in mid-March and as North Korea has ratcheted up its bellicose rhetoric and threatened tit-for-tat military actions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also belatedly revealed that JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum on Monday made rare and clandestine visits to places including Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base in the city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where the Teak Knife military exercises have been staged.

South Korean and US special operations forces have conducted the Teak Knife exercises regularly and at least annually since 1990s. But most of the drills have been staged behind the scenes. South Korea’s JCS explained that no JCS chairman has visited the sites of the Teak Knife exercises for the past 20 years.

The unusual announcement aims to “demonstrate the alliance’s readiness posture for overwhelming retaliation in preparation for enemy provocations” and their efforts to deter widely expected provocations by North Korea in run-up to the annual Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the US, JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said during a televised briefing. North Korea has publicly warned of tit-for-tat military action against the forthcoming Freedom Shield involving large-scale field training exercises.

The goal of the Teak Knife exercises is to enable South Korean and US special forces to master their missions in the event of war, including precision strikes on core facilities, infiltration into enemy territory and hostage rescue operations, according to the JCS.

This week, the special operations forces have focused on staging aerial live-fire drills intended to practice and master procedures of launching precision strikes against enemy targets with “powerful firepower of airborne assets.”

