JB Financial names new CFO

JB Financial Group announced Thursday that it has named Senior Vice President Song Jong-keun as its new chief financial officer.

An industry veteran, Song has extensive experience in finance and business management as well as a deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing the traditional banking industry, JB said.

Born in 1965, he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in international economics at Seoul National University before completing his MBA at the University of Washington.

Starting his career at the Bank of Korea, he went on to take several roles at Hana Bank, one of the nation’s leading banks, from 1991 to 2017. Among other roles, he served as the head of the New York branch of the bank and the business management director at Hana Card, the card issuer.

After that, he also served as the president of STX Engine as well as the head of the business management strategy at Mugunghwa Trust.

“To help our group thrive in the current struggling economy, this year I will prioritize to seek a sound management system based on profitability and integrity,” Song said in a statement.