 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

JB Financial names new CFO

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 15:03       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 15:03
JB Financial Group's new Chief Financial Officer Song Jong-keun (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group's new Chief Financial Officer Song Jong-keun (JB Financial Group)

JB Financial Group announced Thursday that it has named Senior Vice President Song Jong-keun as its new chief financial officer.

An industry veteran, Song has extensive experience in finance and business management as well as a deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing the traditional banking industry, JB said.

Born in 1965, he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in international economics at Seoul National University before completing his MBA at the University of Washington.

Starting his career at the Bank of Korea, he went on to take several roles at Hana Bank, one of the nation’s leading banks, from 1991 to 2017. Among other roles, he served as the head of the New York branch of the bank and the business management director at Hana Card, the card issuer.

After that, he also served as the president of STX Engine as well as the head of the business management strategy at Mugunghwa Trust.

“To help our group thrive in the current struggling economy, this year I will prioritize to seek a sound management system based on profitability and integrity,” Song said in a statement.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114