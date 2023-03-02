[History through The Korea Heald] Daeyeongak Hotel fire, a nightmare on Christmas

On Christmas morning in 1971, a devastating fire broke out at the 21-story Daeyeongak Hotel in Seoul. It was filled with locals and foreigners who had spent Christmas Eve at the lavish hotel, which had only opened two years prior. When the blaze was finally brought under control after nearly eight hours, it was unclear immediately how many lives had been lost. Although over 100 were rescued, a far larger number was feared to have been killed. The next day's front page of The Korea Herald is a testament to the shock and horror of the tragedy on Christmas day.

Alongside a photo of the building completely engulfed in thick plumes of smoke and flames, the top story read: “66 persons killed in hotel inferno; At least 100 feared trapped inside,” with the subhead: “Many of victims jump down to death or stifled by smoke.” It said the death toll was from 2 a.m. that morning. The final toll, with all those unaccounted for counted as dead, stands at 191. It is recorded as one of the deadliest hotel fires in the world to date. The nightmarish Christmas day 52 years ago is still remembered by many Koreans, as it was broadcast live on TV. Among them is Kang In-gu, 76, who lived in Euljiro, not far from the hotel. “I could see on TV people barely hanging onto windowsills, then falling. It was awful. There were huge crowds of onlookers at the site. I myself considered walking there to see it, but didn’t.” ‘Christmas morning nightmare’

The 21-story Daeyeongak Hotel in Seoul's Chungmuro area is ablaze in this file photo provided by the National Archives of Korea.

Fire authorities determined that the fire started at around 9:50 a.m. on Christmas morning at a coffee shop on the second floor, from a propane gas tank explosion in the kitchen. Nowadays, it is against the law to store propane gas tanks indoors, but at that time there were no proper fire prevention measures in place for the maintenance and storage of the highly explosive gas. The gas tank was placed near the cooktop. The blaze quickly spread, as the building’s interior was filled with combustible materials such as carpets and wooden furniture. The stairways, elevator shafts and corridors, which were built with little consideration of blocking the spread of fire or smoke, acted like a giant chimney. The building also didn’t have any fire safety equipment such as sprinklers, fire alarms or escape ropes. Guests and employees trapped in the burning tower smashed windows and called out for help. Many from the lower floors made their way to the rooftops of adjoining buildings and were rescued, but those in high floors could not. At the scene, fire trucks from all over Seoul had gathered. More than 10 helicopters and about 1,900 personnel -- firefighters, police officers, district officials, members of the South Korean and the US military -- were mobilized. But they could not do much to save those trapped in high floors, with no equipment to respond to a high-rise fire. The tallest ladder they had could only reach the 7th floor.

The tallest fire truck ladders available at the time could only reach the 7th floor, as shown in this photo. (National Archives of Korea)