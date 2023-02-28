Tech leaders flock to MWC to take cue on innovation

Chiefs of South Korea’s major information and communication technology conglomerates attended the Mobile World Congress 2023, which kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday. As innovative future technologies ranging from telecommunications and mobile to artificial intelligence and robots are showcased at the event, they gathered to foster new growth engines.

On the first day of the MWC, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won visited the ICT trade show to support the group’s telecommunication arm SK Telecom’s AI services, while SKT telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and Samsung Electronics President and mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon attended to voice their support for extended reality cooperation. KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo called for continued support for the company’s digital communications, or "Digico," strategy-based services.

Chey explored SKT’s hyperscale AI service called “A.,” the AI-powered solution for transportation called “Litmus” and the AI chip called “Sapeon.” He expressed interest in the impact of AI on environmental, social and governance activities. After listening to Litmus’ advantage of providing quick directions in real-time, he said, “I think SKT can contribute a lot to carbon reduction.”

While it marked Chey’s first visit to the MWC, the SK chairman vowed to dedicate his energy to making SKT an AI company that contributes to humanity and society by combing and converging the telecommunications giant’s advanced technologies.

Regarding the conglomerate’s flagship SK hynix’s gloomy outlook, he expected a positive swing. During the pandemic, the chip industry enjoyed brisk sales as people purchased or updated PCs and laptops for remote work, but it has faced a grim outlook amid sluggish demand for memory chips and lingering uncertainties surrounding the US-China rivalry.

“Recently, semiconductor cycles have become very short. I expect it to get better soon,” Chey said. Earlier in December, the chairman predicted the semiconductor industry’s downturn will not last long, as chip cycles have tended to grow shorter from the previous three years to one year.