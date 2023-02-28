 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2023 - 09:35       Updated : Feb 28, 2023 - 09:35
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street overnight amid speculation that the tight monetary policy by the Federal Reserve may persist for longer than expected.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 16.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,418.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks rebounded Monday as investors hunted for bargains from last week's losses.

Data showed new orders for capital goods in the world's largest economy increased more than previously forecast in January. Pending home sales also rose last month by the most in nearly three years, pointing to a strong US economy.

In Seoul, most large-caps gained ground across the board. Tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent, and leading chemicals manufacturer LG Chem gained more than 1 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced nearly 2 percent. Internet portal giant Naver shot up 1.2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,315.50 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 7.5 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114