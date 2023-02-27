 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Contemporary Gugak Orchestra to revisit chamber music by leading composers

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 18:37       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 18:37
Contemporary Gugak Orchestra (National Gugak Center)
Contemporary Gugak Orchestra (National Gugak Center)

The Contemporary Gugak Orchestra under the National Gugak Center returns with a chamber music performance that features the musical works of six leading composers in Korean creative traditional music.

"The Korean Composers Series" will be held on March 9, at Umyeondang of the National Gugak Center, located in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

The series selects the works of Korean composers who have helped shape contemporary gugak music traditions and provides a stage for reflection on the meaning and significance of their compositions.

The six selected pieces have drawn attention from critics for their unconventional approach to performance and musical beauty.

Five chamber music pieces are composed mainly of individual Korean musical instruments, including "piri," "geomungo," "haegeum," "gayageum" and "daegeum." In addition, the orchestra will perform one chamber music ensemble.

Composer and piri performer Park Bum-hoon’s “Menari for Dance” will open the stage. The piri trio song, which premiered at the National Gugak Center’s “Piri History Festival” in 1997, is played with the "hyang piri," the longest and most common type of piri, the modernized high-pitched piri, and the "dae piri" for its low pitch. The term “menari” refers to the musical characteristics of traditional melodies developed around the Taebaek Mountains and the eastern part of the Sobaek Mountains.

Jeon In-pyeong’s duet for geomungo, Lee Sung-chun’s duet piece for haegeum, Hwang Byung-ki’s piece for gayageum and janggu, Lee Sang-kyu’s solo piece for daegeum, and Baek Dae-woong’s “Monggeumpo Taryeong for Five Instruments” will be played.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114