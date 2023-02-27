 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Posco to build electric furnace in Gwangyang

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 16:05
Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong (Posco)
Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong (Posco)

South Korea’s leading steelmaker Posco said on Monday that the company will build an electric furnace at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, as part of the company’s low-carbon production transition.

Posco said a total of 600 billion won ($463.3 million) will be invested to build the electric furnace, which will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million metric tons.

Construction of the electric furnace will start in January next year, and the company expects to begin full-scale operations there by 2026.

Posco said it plans to mix molten iron produced in the electric furnace with molten iron made in a blast furnace to make steel, thereby significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Posco noted the electric furnace will allow the company to immediately respond to global carbon-reduction initiatives, before the company can commercially deploy its new hydrogen-based steelmaking method.

Posco has been developing HyREX technology, a steelmaking method to manufacture molten metal by using iron ore fines and hydrogen, instead of fossil fuels.

Posco said the new steelmaking process would help the company achieve net-zero carbon by 2050.

In 2020, Posco introduced its carbon neutral strategy, becoming the first Asian steelmaker to initiate the transition toward more sustainable energy.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114