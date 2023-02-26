[Herald Interview] ‘In space sector, failure is natural’

Innospace, a South Korean startup established in 2017, is gearing up to become the first in the world to successfully launch a hybrid rocket -- its Hanbit-TLV -- from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil next month. The second trial comes about three months after the first attempt did not get the green light due to a weather issue, problems with a cooling valve and connection errors between systems.

“Although the perception has changed a lot, I think the culture that accepts failure is still lacking in our country,” said Kim Soo-jong, CEO of Innospace, in an interview with The Korea Herald at the startup’s office in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday.

“But in this area, failure is really natural. With all the talent, technology and capital, the US has gone through so many failures. Even though our country will obviously have to follow a similar process, some are too afraid.”

The exact date for the launch of the Hanbit-TLV has not been confirmed, as the startup and the Brazilian Air Force in charge of the Alcantara Space Center must agree for the final consent, which is expected to be finalized sometime next week, according to Kim.

The launch is designed to test the performance of Innospace’s hybrid rocket engine. The startup’s short-term goal is to begin providing commercial services for launching small satellites in 2024.

“Our differentiating factor is to develop launch vehicles in South Korea and bring them to the customers. Most launch vehicle companies launch in their own countries. We have secured launch pads in Brazil for South America and in Norway for Europe and the Korean government is building a domestic launch pad for Asia. It’s like delivery service for private satellite makers,” said Kim.

The 46-year-old CEO, who has studied the subject of hybrid rockets since his university years, voiced confidence in Innospace’s technology. He explained that the company’s hybrid rocket technology of using solid fuel and liquid oxidizer to build an engine cuts down the time and costs necessary to develop a launch vehicle due to its simple structure and fewer required parts.

“The bigger advantage is (the technology’s) safety that prevents the rocket engine from being exploded in case of contingency. For satellite launch services, it eventually comes down to the battle of price. Because our hybrid rocket does not explode, we can lower the cost of safety management,” he said.