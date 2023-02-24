 Back To Top
Entertainment

Nine-time Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis in Seoul for jazz concert in March

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 17:47       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 17:47
Wynton Marsalis (LG Arts Center Seoul)
Wynton Marsalis (LG Arts Center Seoul)

Nine-time Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is scheduled to perform on March 19 at LG Arts Center Seoul as part of the center's signature program CoMPAS23, a specially curated series of eight performances by top Korean and international artists.

The American jazz musician is recognized for his wide range of techniques and genres, from classical to modern jazz as well as composition.

Sharing the stage with Marsalis are pianist Dan Nimmer, bassist Carlos Henriquez, drummer Obed Calvarie, trombonist Chris Crenshaw, alto saxophonist Chris Lewis and tenor saxophonist Abdias Armenteros.

Born in New Orleans as the second son of a renowned jazz family, Marsalis performed with the New Orleans Philharmonic Orchestra at age 14, formed his own band in 1981 at 19 and released his first album “Wynton Marsalis” a year later.

In 1983, Marsalis won his first Grammy in both classical and jazz categories with “Trumpet Concertos,” which he recorded with the National Philharmonic Orchestra. From 1983 to 1987, he won awards at the Grammys for five years in a row.

With his oratorio “Blood on the Fields,” Marsalis became the first jazz composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1997.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
