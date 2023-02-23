 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 09:48       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 09:48
This file photo shows an exterior view of SM Entertainment's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows an exterior view of SM Entertainment's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

SM Entertainment has agreed to give Kakao Entertainment, a subsidiary of technology firm Kakao Corp., exclusive rights to circulate its albums and music as part of its alliance with the tech giant against rival K-pop company Hybe's takeover bid, music industry sources and investment banks said Thursday.

They said the transfer of rights was included in a contract Kakao signed earlier this month to buy a 9.05 percent stake in SM through a rights offering and convertible shares and become a strategic partner of SM.

Under the deal, SM will grant Kakao Entertainment exclusive rights to distribute Korean albums and music sources and will cooperate to distribute overseas albums and music through the company, according to the sources.

Currently, Dreamus Co., of which SM owns part of the shares, is in charge of distributing albums and music of K-pop artists such as Ive, Monsta X, IU, STAYC.

SM has also reportedly agreed to cooperate to distribute tickets for domestic concerts and meet-and-greet events for fans of SM-managed artists through Kakao Entertainment.

Since the tech giant will operate Seoul Arena, under construction in northern Seoul to become the country's first and largest arena dedicated to staging K-pop performances, it is expected to become a major venue for SM artists' performances if Kakao's acquisition of the stake in SM is made.

SM and Kakao Entertainment also reportedly agreed to establish a joint venture company that will hold a joint global audition to create new K-pop groups.

The two companies are known to have special interest in American markets, the world's largest and where the rival Hybe has established a solid distribution network backed by the global success of K-pop superstar BTS.

Hybe is now the largest shareholder of SM as it completed its acquisition of a 14.8 percent stake in the K-pop agency from its founder Lee Soo-man on Wednesday despite SM's criticism of the purchase as a hostile merger and acquisition to control the firm.

Hybe's total stake could increase to almost 40 percent when it purchases a further 25 percent of SM shares from other investors as planned. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114