South Korean automaker Kia said Monday it will showcase its hydrogen fuel cell all-terrain vehicle concept car on the global stage for the first time at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference 2023 held in the United Arab Emirates' capital city Abu Dhabi this week. According to Kia, the future-fit hydrogen fuel cell ATV concept car is prepared to adapt to coming green policies and can maneuver with tactical quietness.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com