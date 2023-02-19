 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Left-wing party official arrested in North Korean spy ring investigation

By Kim Arin
Published : Feb 19, 2023 - 19:29       Updated : Feb 19, 2023 - 23:01
Yun Hee-suk, the leader of the Progressive Party, speaks at a Feb. 11 rally calling for abolishing the National Intelligence Service. (Progressive Party)
Yun Hee-suk, the leader of the Progressive Party, speaks at a Feb. 11 rally calling for abolishing the National Intelligence Service. (Progressive Party)

Two were arrested over the weekend on Jeju Island on charges of violating the national security law in a spiraling investigation into a North Korean spy ring.

According to the Progressive Party, the head of the party’s Jeju chapter and a senior official at the anti-free trade Nationwide Farmers’ Association were nabbed by the National Intelligence Service and the police on Saturday.

Their arrest comes after the NIS and police searched the offices of the Progressive Party and the homes of the party’s leaders in November and December last year.

Some within the party, along with others at labor organizations including the farmers’ association, were accused of communicating with North Korean officials and aiding their secret efforts to spy on South Korea and push a pro-North Korea agenda.

The Progressive Party has denied all accusations, saying in a statement Saturday that the ongoing investigation into its party officials was the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s “ploy to cover up its failures.”

“Our party will continue to stand up against the Yoon administration’s fabricated security crisis, and our fight to have the National Intelligence Service abolished will not stop,” the party said in the statement.

In a related investigation, the offices of South Korea’s major umbrella labor union -- the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- were searched last month over some of its officials’ suspected ties with North Korea.

The Progressive Party, deemed to be more left than the National Assembly’s majority-holding Democratic Party of Korea or the Justice Party, was formed in October 2017 as a result of the merge of two left-wing parties -- the New People’s Party and the People’s United Party.

The party’s main beliefs include “recovering national sovereignty from remaining Japanese colonialism” and “dismantling the unequal relationship between South Korea and the US.”

The NIS, together with the police and the prosecution service, launched a joint investigation bureau on North Korean spying activities earlier this month, to operate until the end of this year.

From next year, the NIS’ authority to investigate North Korean espionage-related crimes will be transferred to the police as a result of revisions to the law during the last Moon Jae-in administration.

In December 2020, the then-ruling Democratic Party unilaterally passed a bill revising the National Intelligence Service Act to strip the secret intelligence service’s investigative authority and handed it to the police, with a grace period of three years.

Over this year’s joint investigation, the NIS will be sharing its counterespionage operations tactics and espionage investigation strategies with the police.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114