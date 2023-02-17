 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to introduce 'anti-drone' system to key facilities

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Feb 17, 2023 - 18:03       Updated : Feb 17, 2023 - 18:03
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides at the 16th National Counter Terrorism Committee meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides at the 16th National Counter Terrorism Committee meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government on Friday announced its plan to introduce an "anti-drone system" to prevent terrorist attacks from targeting key national facilities with drones.

The meeting of the 16th National Counter Terrorism Committee, convened by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, approved the government's plan of deploying the anti-drone system to key facilities, including oil refineries and power plants, in stages of order of importance.

The government will also seek to actively support and promote research and development of anti-drone technology and amend related laws and systems to step up South Korea's readiness against potential drone attacks by terrorists.

Han called for the country to strengthen anti-drone capabilities and reinforce preparedness against the malicious use of armed-drones by terrorist organizations, explaining that the government sees terrorism will remain a global threat in light of continuing political unrest in some African countries and the expansion of terrorist groups in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

In addition, the government decided to establish a new counter-terrorism unit under the auspice of the police in 18 strategically important regions, such as the Ulsan metropolitan city where power plants and oil refineries are stationed.

Other regions include the Gangwon Province borders with North Korea, as well as North Chungcheong Province where the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and Health Technology Administration are based.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
