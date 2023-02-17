 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LG Chem signs lithium supply deal with US-based Piedmont Lithium

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 17, 2023 - 17:04       Updated : Feb 17, 2023 - 17:04
North American Lithium mine in Quebec, Canada (LG Chem)
North American Lithium mine in Quebec, Canada (LG Chem)

LG Chem, South Korea's leading chemical firm, announced Friday that the company has signed a deal to receive 200,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate from Piedmont Lithium, which will ensure a stable supply of the key material for the company's electric vehicle battery production.

Under the deal, LG Chem will receive 50,000 tons of spodumene concentrate every year, starting in the third quarter of this year, from North American Lithium, a lithium mine in Quebec, Canada, in which Piedmont Lithium has a 25 percent stake. The contract will expire in the third quarter of 2026.

LG Chem will be able to extract 30,000 tons of lithium from the 200,000 tons of spodumene concentrate, which can be used in the production of batteries for around 500,000 EV units, the company said.

With the latest supply contract, LG Chem were able to satisfy the requirements of the US Inflation Reduction Act to receive tax credits and incentives.

To satisfy the IRA's critical minerals requirement, at least 40 percent of the value of the critical minerals contained in the vehicle's battery must be extracted or processed in any country with which the United States has a free trade agreement in effect. The required percentage would increase gradually to 80 percent by 2027.

LG Chem is currently the only South Korean company to import lithium from North America.

Meanwhile, LG Chem also made a $75 million investment to acquire a 6 percent stake in Piedmont Lithium. Through the equity investment, LG Chem will be able to become a preferred bidder for 10,000 tons of lithium hydroxide that Piedmont Lithium produces in the US.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114