[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits 500m Spotify streams in record time

(Credit: Samsung)

Jungkook of BTS amassed 500 million streams on Spotify with “Left ＆ Right,” a collaboration with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth. He achieved the feat in record time for a K-pop solo artist and has been breaking records with the song on the platform, reaching milestones in the shortest time in K-pop history: 100 million streams in 24 days, 200 million in 61 days, 300 million in 104 days and 400 million in 159 days. The single was released in June and debuted on Spotify’s Global Daily Top Songs chart at No. 3. It hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, the second-highest spot for a K-pop solo act at the time, only after Psy’s “Gentleman” from 2013. It stayed on the chart for 17 weeks in a row, a record for a K-pop musician. Seventeen’s BSS tops Japan Billboard chart

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

BSS, the three-member unit of Seventeen, hit the top spot on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100, according to the publication on Wednesday. The trio’s first single album “Second Wind” landed atop Oricon’s daily single ranking, dated Feb. 6, while the main track “Fighting” swept all major real-time charts at home. The lead track, featuring rapper Lee Young-ji, headed straight to the top of the iTunes top songs chart in 24 regions. The album sold more than 478,000 copies on the first day of release, surpassing the first-week sales record for a band's unit in K-pop history. In the meantime, Seventeen will hold its seventh fan meet event. "Seventeen in Carat Land," in Seoul on March 10-12. The event will be broadcast live online as well. Cravity drops hints for 5th EP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Boy band Cravity gave out clues for its upcoming album in a video clip titled “What’s Your Answer?” Each of the nine members wrote different messages for fans to combine into hints for its fifth EP that is due to be released on March 6. They surprised fans last week, announcing that they are coming out with new album next month. The new album comes about six months since its previous EP, “New Wave.” Cravity came in first place on a television music chart show for the first time with “Party Rock,” the focus track from the EP. The band will host a fan concert, "Dear My Luvity," in Seoul on Feb. 18-19. The second day’s performance will be streamed live. It will have been about 10 months since the members last greeted fans in Korea. Cherry Bullet to return with 3rd EP

(Credit: FNC W)