[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits 500m Spotify streams in record time

Jungkook of BTS amassed 500 million streams on Spotify with “Left ＆ Right,” a collaboration with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth.
He achieved the feat in record time for a K-pop solo artist and has been breaking records with the song on the platform, reaching milestones in the shortest time in K-pop history: 100 million streams in 24 days, 200 million in 61 days, 300 million in 104 days and 400 million in 159 days.
The single was released in June and debuted on Spotify’s Global Daily Top Songs chart at No. 3. It hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, the second-highest spot for a K-pop solo act at the time, only after Psy’s “Gentleman” from 2013. It stayed on the chart for 17 weeks in a row, a record for a K-pop musician.
Seventeen’s BSS tops Japan Billboard chart
BSS, the three-member unit of Seventeen, hit the top spot on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100, according to the publication on Wednesday.
The trio’s first single album “Second Wind” landed atop Oricon’s daily single ranking, dated Feb. 6, while the main track “Fighting” swept all major real-time charts at home. The lead track, featuring rapper Lee Young-ji, headed straight to the top of the iTunes top songs chart in 24 regions.
The album sold more than 478,000 copies on the first day of release, surpassing the first-week sales record for a band's unit in K-pop history.
In the meantime, Seventeen will hold its seventh fan meet event. "Seventeen in Carat Land," in Seoul on March 10-12. The event will be broadcast live online as well.
Cravity drops hints for 5th EP
Boy band Cravity gave out clues for its upcoming album in a video clip titled “What’s Your Answer?”
Each of the nine members wrote different messages for fans to combine into hints for its fifth EP that is due to be released on March 6. They surprised fans last week, announcing that they are coming out with new album next month.
The new album comes about six months since its previous EP, “New Wave.” Cravity came in first place on a television music chart show for the first time with “Party Rock,” the focus track from the EP.
The band will host a fan concert, "Dear My Luvity," in Seoul on Feb. 18-19. The second day’s performance will be streamed live. It will have been about 10 months since the members last greeted fans in Korea.
Cherry Bullet to return with 3rd EP
Girl group Cherry Bullet will return with its third EP on March 7, announced agency FNC W on Thursday.
Its previous album was its second EP, “Cherry Wish,” which came out in March last year. No more details have been shared yet but hints were given in the phrases “Cherry Bullet Week” and “Fashion Week.”
The seven members went to Tokyo in December, joining other artists from its agency for a group concert, "2022 FNC Kingdom." Some of the members have branched into acting as well: Chaerin played the younger version of the main character in the period drama, “Under The Queen’s Umbrella,” while Jiwon and Yuju starred in the web dramas “Midnight Horror” and “Disarming Romance,” respectively.