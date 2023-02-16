Tiger Woods set to return at Genesis Invitational this week

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is on display at the 2023 Genesis Invitational held from Thursday to Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in California. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Tiger Woods is ready to make this season’s PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Genesis Invitational taking place from Thursday to Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in California.

Woods, who is making a comeback to an official PGA tour after a seven-month hiatus, will be joined by 19 of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, including the top-three ranked -- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and John Rahm.

According to Hyundai Motor Group’s premium brand Genesis, a total of 132 golfers will compete for the first prize of $3.6 million and a new Genesis Electrified GV70. The tournament’s prize purse has increased by $8 million to $20 million.

Genesis has teamed up with the PGA Tour for the seventh year in a row as the title sponsor. KPGA player Kim Yeong-sum, who earned a sponsor exemption by winning the 2022 Genesis Championship in October, will join the tournament.

PGA’s Korean players -- Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo and Kim Joo-hyung -- will also compete at the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

“It is truly an honor to be the title sponsor of the Genesis Invitational for seven consecutive years, and I hope this world-class event is one where players, caddies and fans can all come together to enjoy themselves and celebrate the sport of golf,” said Song Min-kyu, global head of Genesis.

“Genesis will continue to support golf and give back to our communities through our ‘Audacious Commitment,’ that drives our global golf platform.”

This year’s tournament is Genesis' first sponsored event that has two holes eligible for hole-in-one car prizes for both the player and caddie. According to Hyundai Motor Group, the player with the first hole-in-one each day on the 14th hole will receive an Electrified GV70 and his caddie will receive a 2023 Genesis GV60. Likewise, the first player with a hole-in-one each day on the 16th hole will win a 2023 Electrified G80 and his caddie will take home a 2023 Genesis GV60.

A total of 260 Genesis vehicles will be present at the tournament with 19 of them on display throughout the golf course and the rest serving as operation cars.