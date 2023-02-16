Arrest sought for Democratic Party chair Lee in corruption scandal

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, onetime presidential candidate and the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, appears at a meeting of the party leadership on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Democratic Party of Korea chair and last year's presidential candidate Rep. Lee Jae-myung is facing a possible arrest over corruption controversies from his time as the mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province.

The Seoul prosecution service’s anti-corruption investigation bureau on Thursday filed a request for an arrest warrant for Lee with the Seoul central district court, about a year and four months after the investigation opened in September 2021.

Lee, while serving as the head of municipal offices, is accused of having colluded with key associates to offer public real estate projects to certain private developers that enabled them to reap at least 788 billion won ($615 million) in profit.

He also faces accusations of receiving at least 13 billion won in "sponsorships" from four companies for a soccer team operated by the municipal office of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in exchange for favors, such as changing building permits or land use.

Arresting Lee, an incumbent lawmaker, requires the National Assembly’s consent before it is put to a decision by the court. It is unlikely the arrest warrant request will pass the National Assembly, where more than half of the seats are held by the Democratic Party, to get to the court.

Other minor opposition parties, including the Justice Party and Basic Income Party, called on the Democratic Party leader to follow through with his earlier pledge of stripping lawmakers of their immunity from arrest.

Lee, who resigned as Gyeonggi Province governor in October 2021 to run for president, pledged as a presidential candidate that he would abolish the “special immunity” granted to lawmakers. Under the Constitution, lawmakers are protected from arrest or detainment while serving their terms in office.

Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-mi told reporters the same day that lawmakers having the ability to avoid arrest in a criminal investigation was a “privilege.”

“He should give up that immunity as he had pledged to in the last presidential election,” she said.

World Bank economist-turned-lawmaker Rep. Cho Jung-hun of the Basic Income Party said in a radio interview the immunity from arrest for lawmakers was “anachronistic.”

“The protection from arrest was written into the Constitution during the martial regime when lawmakers faced dangers of criminal consequences for opposing the government. I see little reason for keeping it to this day,” he said.

The deputy head of the Democratic Party’s legal affairs committee argued it “would not be possible” to rescind constitutional rights.

“There is no way to compel him to give up his rights enshrined in the Constitution,” he said in a phone call with The Korea Herald.

The Democratic Party has consistently blasted the criminal investigations of its leader and his close aides as “political persecution” by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and as “dictatorial oppression.”

“I know I’m going to be indicted. The prosecutors will do whatever they can to get me indicted,” Lee previously said during a press conference on Jan. 30.

After news broke of the arrest warrant request for Lee, Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party supreme council commented to reporters that it was the “stuff of insanity.”

“This is purely political,” he said.