 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Korea Improvised Music Festival to kick off next week

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 21:12       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 21:13
Poster for the 2023 Korea Improvised Music Festival (Seoul Namsan Gugakdang)
Poster for the 2023 Korea Improvised Music Festival (Seoul Namsan Gugakdang)

An improvised music festival exploring different genres, from traditional Korean to electronic music, kicks off at Seoul Namsan Gugakdang on Feb. 22.

The Seoul Namsan Gugakdang, in collaboration with the Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater, will stage the first inaugural “Korea Improvised Music Festival” with musicians in various fields.

The festival hopes to break down the boundaries of music genres, with its focus on traditional music.

The main performance of the festival begins Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., with a duet performance of jazz saxophonist Kang Tae-hwan and daegeum player Yoo Hong.

Kang is one of the pioneers of free music in Korea. Yoo, also the artistic director for the festival, said Kang was the top pick because he wanted to include historical meaning in the festival with the first-generation free music artist.

The 120-minute performance is poised to unleash new musical energy with two following trio performances. Haegeum player Kim Bomi from Korean avant-rock band Jambinai, guitarist Lee Tae-hun and piri player Mok Gilin will perform together; while cellist Ji Park, traditional percussionist Bang Ji-won and vocalist Lee Na-rae, formerly of band Leenalchi, will offer exciting improvisation.

Three ensembles are scheduled for Thursday.

Geomungo player Shim Eunyong from Jambinai, harp player Kihwa, computer music player Richard Dudas and pianist Jared Redmond; vocalist Baik Hyun-jhin, saxophonist Kim Oki, gayageum player Park Kyung-so and percussionist Lim Yong-ju, also at electronic music; then four-member traditional performance group WhatWhy Art, drag artist and dancer More Zmin and DJ Djilogue will explore the artistic spectrum based on the spontaneity of music.

Seats for the main performance are 20,000 won, and can be reserved via Interpark.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114