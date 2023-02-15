[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to hit 22 cities around the world

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream will tour 22 cities across the world starting next week, according to a statement by SM Entertainment on Wednesday. NCT Dream will tour 22 cities across the world starting next week, according to a statement by SM Entertainment on Wednesday. The boy band will go live in Osaka for three days next week before hopping over to Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong. The tour will take the seven members to London, Paris and Berlin before they head over to the US where they will host the first of their standalone concerts in seven cities. The band will resume greeting fans in Asia, going live in Manila, Singapore, Macau and Kuala Lumpur. A total of 32 concerts are planned so far and more venues and concerts will be added later. An encore concert in Seoul is also planned, said the label. Separately, its debut single in Japan, “Best Friend Ever,” topped Oricon’s weekly single ranking on Tuesday, after topping its daily single ranking. Ateez to release 2nd Japan single next month

Ateez will release its second single in Japan on March 22, said agency KQ Entertainment on Wednesday. The eight-member act will drop the single “Limitless,” which will consist of a main track of the same title, as well as a Japanese-language song “Diamond.” The titular track was chosen as the opening theme song for the animation “Dual Masters Win” by Television Tokyo. Its third EP in Japan, “The World Ep. Paradigm,” came out in November last year and topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The band is currently touring Europe, continuing its international tour "The Fellowship: Break The Wall." The European leg started in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last week and will bring the bandmates to Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid and Copenhagen before the final destination, Paris. Twice reaches 700m views with ‘What Is Love?’ music video

Twice amassed 700 million views on YouTube with its music video for “What IS Love?,” announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. “What Is Love?” is the focus track from its fifth EP which was released in April 2018. The performance video for “I Can’t Stop Me” topped 100 million views on the platform and the group now has 21 videos to reach the milestone, cementing its status as the female group with the most videos to do so. In the meantime, the nine-member group is gearing up for return with its 12th EP, “Ready To Be,” slated for release on March 10. It dropped “Moonlight Sunrise” in advance of the full release last month. The English-language single hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84. A series of teaser content will become available starting on Friday. NewJeans climbs up Billboard’s Hot 100 to No. 74

