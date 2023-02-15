SK Biopharmaceuticals makes big sales pitch in US

SK Biopharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary SK Life Science is holding sales meetings in the US this week to boost sales of its seizure medicine Cenobamate in the all-important market.

Cenobamate, which is sold under the brand name of Xcopri, was approved in 2019 for partial-onset seizures in adults.

The company has held the promotional event traveling across the US for the fourth consecutive year with an aim of strengthening its sales network and sharing its business plans with partners.

Among South Korean companies, SK Life Science said it is the only company that directly sells its drug products and holds such sales meetings in the US.

“SK Life Science and SK Biopharmaceuticals have made unprecedented achievements since the launch of Cenobamate in the US market,” SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon.

Lee noted sales of Cenobamate in the US market doubled compared to the previous year, reaching 169.2 billion won ($132 million), up 116 percent from 78.2 billion won.

“(The company) will strengthen its drug promotion activities, increase marketing on doctors and patients who have not used Cenobamate in particular,” Lee said.

Lee also expressed hopes that Cenobamate’s success will provide the company with growth momentum.

SK Biopharmaceuticals currently expects to secure around 300 billion won of Cenobamate sales this year.

Last week, SK Biopharmaceuticals reported that the company’s sales reached 246.2 billion won, 41.2 percent down from a year earlier. The company also posted an operating loss of 131.1 billion.

The company, however, said that its earnings improved in the fourth quarter as Cenobamate sales improved. In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s sales came to 49.8 billion won, up 78.2 percent on-year. Its operating loss also improved to 44.6 billion won from 134 billion won of operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021.