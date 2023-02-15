Actress Park Min-young banned from travel in Bithumb investigation

Actress Park Min-young was summoned as a witness by prosecutors investigating Kang Jong-hyun, her ex-boyfriend and a businessman known to be the de-facto owner of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, over embezzlement charges, fraudulent transactions and dereliction of duty. She has been banned from leaving the country.

According to legal professionals and local media, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office questioned Park on Monday over possible involvement in Kang’s alleged crimes, probing as to whether she obtained profits from any illegal transactions made by the company or its affiliates. They added that prosecutors are considering whether to conduct further investigations on Park.

Park reportedly denied all allegations of her involvement in any illegal acts with Kang and the company.

Prosecutors suspect that the 41-year-old businessman and his aides, including his family members, had participated in unfair trading practices with the company’s affiliates by issuing convertible bonds and later gaining illicit funds by raising the stock price.