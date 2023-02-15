 Back To Top
National

Actress Park Min-young banned from travel in Bithumb investigation

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 16:04
Actress Park Min-young (Hook Entertainment)
Actress Park Min-young (Hook Entertainment)

Actress Park Min-young was summoned as a witness by prosecutors investigating Kang Jong-hyun, her ex-boyfriend and a businessman known to be the de-facto owner of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, over embezzlement charges, fraudulent transactions and dereliction of duty. She has been banned from leaving the country.

According to legal professionals and local media, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office questioned Park on Monday over possible involvement in Kang’s alleged crimes, probing as to whether she obtained profits from any illegal transactions made by the company or its affiliates. They added that prosecutors are considering whether to conduct further investigations on Park.

Park reportedly denied all allegations of her involvement in any illegal acts with Kang and the company.

Prosecutors suspect that the 41-year-old businessman and his aides, including his family members, had participated in unfair trading practices with the company’s affiliates by issuing convertible bonds and later gaining illicit funds by raising the stock price.

Actress Park Min-young (Hook Entertainment)
Actress Park Min-young (Hook Entertainment)

Kang is facing charges of embezzling money from an affiliate of the company. His younger sister, Kang Ji-yeon, the head of the kiosk supplier Inbiogen, is also under investigation for trying to embezzle corporate funds and manipulate stock prices. Inbiogen holds the biggest share in Vidente, which is the largest shareholder of Bithumb.

Kang was arrested earlier this month for breaching the act on the so-called “aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes.” He has also been banned from leaving the country.

Allegations have circulated since September that Park and her family members were close to Kang and that they had received financial support from him. Park’s agency at that time denied all the claims against her, but it was reported that Park's sister was listed on the board of executives of a company owned by Kang’s sister. She stepped down after Park announced her split from the businessman late last year.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
